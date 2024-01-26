Search icon

News

26th Jan 2024

Tourist asks where Brits in Europe are most unwelcome and everyone gives the same answer

Nina McLaughlin

The answer shouldn’t be all that surprising…

After a good few years of the world being locked down, it’s no surprise that travel is seeing somewhat of a boom.

However, it seems not everywhere is welcoming Brits with open arms

A British tourist took to Reddit to ask the question: “Is there any country you visited where you felt uncomfortable or unwelcome because you were British?”

And it seemed everyone had the same thing to say…

Although some of the answers were a little different, with people quoting Russia, Argentina and Spain as being tricky to navigate as a Brit, there was one resounding answer.

France, it seems, is where Brits feel the least welcome.

One person explained: “France. It might have just been the town or area that we were in, but we found that a lot of the locals and cafes / restaurants took an active dislike to us.

“Everywhere we went we spoke okish French and we’re putting lots of effort into communicating.

“Only one restaurant made any sort of effort back to us, and luckily that sempt to be the best one on the town so they got our custom for the rest of the time we were there.”

A second person responded: “I had a very negative view of France after visiting Paris, despite trying to speak as much French as I could. Never experienced so much rudeness in any other country, even in places where I could not speak their language at all.”

A third put: “I’ve been all over the world and France, France, France, and France… did I mention France?” 

“I’ve been to France a huge number of times and Paris definitely has much more of an aggressive/rude vibe than the rest of the country (as lots of capitals do),” a fourth penned.

A fifth agreed: “This is most definitely not my experience of France!”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

‘I asked my Tinder date to split the bill with me on our first date and she was furious’

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

McDonalds

‘I gave birth in a McDonald’s car park and named our son after the restaurant’

By Nina McLaughlin

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

Jurgen Klopp’s last Liverpool game could be the Europa League final in Dublin

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Ruud Van Nistelrooy admits that he once tried to punch Gary Neville

Ruud Van Nistelrooy admits that he once tried to punch Gary Neville

By Lee Costello

Last remaining British troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan

9/11

Last remaining British troops to be withdrawn from Afghanistan

By Kieran Galpin

Runner spots terrifying ‘ghost’ in image of her running in forest

Runner spots terrifying ‘ghost’ in image of her running in forest

By Joseph Loftus

Teenager who died at Leeds festival had just received ‘fabulous’ GSCE results

Death

Teenager who died at Leeds festival had just received ‘fabulous’ GSCE results

By Jack Peat

Watch your Snapchats! Lewis Hamilton gets into hot water in New Zealand

Formula 1

Watch your Snapchats! Lewis Hamilton gets into hot water in New Zealand

By Carl Anka

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron nails the chaos of Brexit in two minutes

Brexit

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron nails the chaos of Brexit in two minutes

By Dave Hanratty

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

Liverpool fans want to take bereavement leave to cope with Klopp’s resignation

By Joseph Loftus

‘I regret adopting my daughter – I feel like I’m babysitting a stranger’s child’

‘I regret adopting my daughter – I feel like I’m babysitting a stranger’s child’

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC forced to pull Dragons’ Den episode after safety fears erupt over product that made history

BBC forced to pull Dragons’ Den episode after safety fears erupt over product that made history

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United brutally troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

Football

Man United brutally troll Jurgen Klopp announcement with ‘perfect timing’ post

By Callum Boyle

Four managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp, and it’s clear who they should pick

Football

Four managers who could replace Jurgen Klopp, and it’s clear who they should pick

By Lee Costello

Jurgen Klopp’s main reason for leaving Liverpool is a surprise to many

Football

Jurgen Klopp’s main reason for leaving Liverpool is a surprise to many

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Louis van Gaal destroys Paul Merson after Liverpool comments

Football

Louis van Gaal destroys Paul Merson after Liverpool comments

By Reuben Pinder

Vincent Kompany under consideration for Burnley role

Burnley

Vincent Kompany under consideration for Burnley role

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappé reveals the one Serie A club he would sign for

AC Milan

Kylian Mbappé reveals the one Serie A club he would sign for

By Callum Boyle

UK government set to donate eyewatering sum of Abramovich’s money to Ukraine foundation

Chelsea

UK government set to donate eyewatering sum of Abramovich’s money to Ukraine foundation

By Callum Boyle

Bernd Leno stopped reading social media after Robert Enke comment

Arsenal

Bernd Leno stopped reading social media after Robert Enke comment

By Simon Lloyd

Leon Osman discusses the mental health problems young footballers have to face

Football

Leon Osman discusses the mental health problems young footballers have to face

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories