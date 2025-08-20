Tommy Robinson charging £28-per-minute as a personal coach to the far-right

Tommy Robinson is reportedly charging people £28-per-minute to get ‘expert advice’.

A new report in The Times claims that the far-right activist has delivered more than 300 sessions in the last two months.

The English Defence League co-founder reportedly runs the service on the Minnect app, which says it allows celebrities to turn into personal mentors.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has a profile that shows he’s sold over 300 advice sessions, reportedly earning him at least $12,400 (£9,194) since mid-June.

Recorded videos cost $50, with live coaching calls coming in at $525 for 15 minutes, and written advice costing $40 per question.

Robinson’s profile lists himself as an “anti-Islam activist, co-founder [and] author” who offers “unfiltered truth” and is an expert on Islam, censorship and “standing up to powerful elites”.

On his profile, one consultation can be seen, where Robinson is asked: We need action protest dont change anything … We need a proper firm like what the kings army should be doin fighti[ng] protecting our boarder from invasion. Is there any such plan before its too late?”

In a filmed video response, Robinson says that it is a “dangerous time”, and the country is “primed and ready for populist revolution politically”.

He claimed that Muslims were replacing non-Muslims in the UK, and said there was “no solution to this without chaos”.

“Yes, when the first European government attempt [sic] mass deportations, they will kick off,” he added.

“The chaos has to come then.”

A reporter for The Times posed as an aspiring activist, and was sent four videos in total from Robinson.

Three were sent on August 3, with an additional one being sent on August 4.

It come after Robinson was arrested on August 5 in connection with an alleged assault at a London rail station.

Video footage emerged on social media after the alleged assault, which showed Robinson walking away from a man lying motionless on the floor. It did not show how the man ended up on the floor.

Police say the man on the floor was left “with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening”. He was released from hospital on Thursday, per The Guardian.

Robinson boarded a flight to Tenerife hours after the incident, and then flew from there to Faro in Portugal.

Robinson is the former leader of the English Defence League.



