Tommy Robinson leaves the country following alleged assault at St Pancras

Tommy Robinson has left the country following an alleged assault at London St Pancras train station on Monday evening, as per The Times.

The far-right leader, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was filmed next to the body of a man lying facedown at St Pancras train station.

The video shows an unidentified man confront the co-founder of the now defunct English Defence League.

Visibly agitated, Robinson can be seen pacing up and down next to the body as he’s heard saying: “He come at me bruv, you saw that, he come at me.”

The Times reported that police have since launched a manhunt for the 42-year-old of Luton, Bedfordshire, with detectives wanting to question him over the alleged assault.

The British Transport Police confirmed that the political activist had left the country, flying out early on Tuesday morning.

They said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night [July 28], officers have confirmed the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of the morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Earlier that day Robinson had posted to X to promote a “freedom rally” taking place on 13 September.

Yesterday, Robinson shared a post to X, appearing to acknowledge the incident.

The post by Mike Hacks and shared by Robinson, said: “A pre-emptive strike is totally legal. To me, it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson – controversial or not – was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse.

“I hope they’re ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone – especially someone who won’t hesitate to protect themselves – you have to be willing to lose.”



