Search icon

News

30th Jul 2025

Tommy Robinson leaves the country following alleged assault at St Pancras

Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson leaves the country following alleged assault at St Pancras

Robinson was filmed next to a man lying on the floor

Tommy Robinson has left the country following an alleged assault at London St Pancras train station on Monday evening, as per The Times.

The far-right leader, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was filmed next to the body of a man lying facedown at St Pancras train station.

The video shows an unidentified man confront the co-founder of the now defunct English Defence League.

Visibly agitated, Robinson can be seen pacing up and down next to the body as he’s heard saying: “He come at me bruv, you saw that, he come at me.”

The Times reported that police have since launched a manhunt for the 42-year-old of Luton, Bedfordshire, with detectives wanting to question him over the alleged assault.

The British Transport Police confirmed that the political activist had left the country, flying out early on Tuesday morning.

They said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night [July 28], officers have confirmed the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of the morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Earlier that day Robinson had posted to X to promote a “freedom rally” taking place on 13 September.

Yesterday, Robinson shared a post to X, appearing to acknowledge the incident.

The post by Mike Hacks and shared by Robinson, said: “A pre-emptive strike is totally legal. To me, it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson – controversial or not – was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse.

“I hope they’re ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone – especially someone who won’t hesitate to protect themselves – you have to be willing to lose.”


Topics:

News,Politics,st pancras,Tommy Robinson,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsunami warning forces mass evacuations in US and Japan following 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

China

Tsunami warning forces mass evacuations in US and Japan following 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

By Harry Warner

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Actor

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

By Sammi Minion

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

New York

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

By JOE

Reform Party says they would repeal ‘dystopian’ Online Safety Act

Nigel Farage

Reform Party says they would repeal ‘dystopian’ Online Safety Act

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

Beyonce

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

By Sammi Minion

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories