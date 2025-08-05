Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

He was arrested as he landed at Luton Airport

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a London rail station.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested at Luton Airport on Monday evening as he stepped off a flight from Faro in Portugal.

“Officers from BTP have tonight (4 August) arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on 28 July,” British Transport Police said in a statement.

“The arrest took place at Luton airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of 29 July following the incident at St Pancras.

“He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (grievous bodily harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

Video footage emerged on social media after the alleged assault, which showed Robinson walking away from a man lying motionless on the floor. It did not show how the man ended up on the floor.

Police say the man on the floor was left “with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening”. He was released from hospital on Thursday, per The Guardian.

Robinson boarded a flight to Tenerife hours after the incident, and then flew from there to Faro in Portugal.

Robinson is the former leader of the English Defence League.