Tiny UK village set to be transformed into 40,000 person town as housing crisis continues

Locals have warned of “devastation”

A tiny UK village is set to be transformed into a 40,000 person town in an attempt to ease the ongoing housing crisis.

The quiet town of Adlington could soon become a bustling centre as the government draws up plans to create a dozen new towns in the UK.

The Cheshire town is currently home to around 1,200 people, meaning it could grow 33 fold.

Under plans to bring between 14,000 and 20,000 news homes, and with the average UK household housing 2.3 people, this could see the town’s population increase to around 40,000 people.

Despite the plans which aim to tackle the ongoing housing crisis in the country, locals are less than enthused with the scheme.

Local leaders have raised the alarm on the potential impact on the risks to agricultural land and natural green spaces, decimating the character of the village and surrounding parishes.

The chairman of Adlington Parish Council, Simon Gleave raised concerns while speaking to BBC Politics North West.

He said that the current infrastructure such as roads, school and healthcare services would not be able to handle the population boom.

The opposition to the plans doesn’t only come from Adlington but neighbouring areas including Poynton Town Council and Poss Shrigley Parish Council.

In response to the housing scheme, the councils have sent a joint letter to Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

It took aim at the “deeply flawed” proposal and called for its withdrawal.

Environmental campaigners have also raised issue with the plans.

The other eleven sites earmarked for potential development include: