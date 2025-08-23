Search icon

23rd Aug 2025

TikTok star Malik Taylor dies aged 28

Sammi Minion

Taylor had 250,000 followers on TikTok

Malik Taylor, best known for posting parody POV videos on TikTok, has passed away aged 28.

News of Taylor’s death was announced by his business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi at Austin Peay State University.

Their statement paid tribute to how the TikToker was “always bringing laughter, joy and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.”

Taylor had more than 250,000 followers on TikTok and his final video documented his move to the city of Charlotte, in North Carolina.

In the video, the 28-year-old can be seen saying: “Oh, I’m here, I’m here! [Charlotte] – exactly. That’s why they called for me. The Queen City needed a king and I took the throne.”

The full statement from Malik Taylor’s business fraternity reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved Brother, Malik Taylor, has gone to “Audit Eternal.”

“To know him was to know he was a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.

“Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories.

“Though your time with us was far too short, you were a good and faithful Brother, and the “Great Auditor” will reward you for your everlasting work.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Malik Taylor, Zeta Phi Chapter Spring 2017. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire us.”

The statement did not contain any details about the cause of his death.  

Fans of Taylor’s TikTok account have already begun the process of attempting to come to terms with his passing.

One made this comment on his final TikTok video: “Someone clear the air. What the hell is going on. Tell me it’s a bad joke.”

@maliktayylor

The Queen City needed a King 🤷🏾‍♂️ #fyp #charlottenc #charlotte

♬ original sound – YT: The Unpopular Party

Topics:

News,sensitive,TikTok

