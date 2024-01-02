Search icon

News

02nd Jan 2024

TikTok influencer asks followers for money after she ‘accidentally’ bought a $100,000 couch

Nina McLaughlin

“Can you please donate, please?”

A TikToker has asked her followers for money after ‘accidentally’ purchasing a sofa that cost a whopping $100,000 (£79,000).

Quenlin Blackwell has over 8 million followers on TikTok, but was seemingly left heartbroken after dropping a bomb of cash on some new furniture.

In a clip shared on her account, the influencer was sobbing over the purchase that she said was accidental.

“I have to pull over right now because I’m about to f**king throw up,” she said in the viral video, which was first shared back in October 2022.

“I just put an offer on a couch, and I was joking. I was joking, but I put in my card information, and it just charged my f**king account. I almost crashed my car when I saw it.”

She went on to ask if any of her followers were wealthy enough to ‘donate’ money to her after being charged for the purchase.

“If you have a million dollars, can you please donate? Can you please donate, please? If you have a million dollars, can you let me borrow some, please?”

“I can’t inhale,” Blackwell captioned the clip.

The video has racked up over 11 million views at the time of writing, and it left viewers divided in the comments section.

“I don’t feel bad for people who have the money for these kinds of jokes. I can’t even jokingly spend an extra $5,” one person commented.

A second put: “Lmaooooo can’t relate.”

While a third said: “Boi that’s on you.”

A fourth pointed out: “You can just return it and get refund.”

However, others were more interested in the important questions.

One asked: “But like….what the couch look like?”

While a second put: “WHO HAS 100,000 in their account for them to pull out?”

Topics:

