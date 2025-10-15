The surprising reason why you keep seeing men with their hands down their pants

It has increased since the pandemic

You’ve seen them around, men putting their hands inside their trousers, it’s nothing new.

Most of the time, they do it while relaxing in the comfort of their own home, however, some men are cheeky enough to cop a feel whilst walking down the road or even sitting on the train.

While this behaviour in public most definitely irks a lot of people, we might have a little more clarification as to why some men feel the need to do this in public.

The act of putting your hands down your pants has apparently increased since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thinking of the reasons why they feel the need to do this, many men will probably reply that it’s for warmth, comfort, or ‘readjusting’.

However, it appears there could be another reason, and it may surprise you.

Performance coach Martin Brooks, and author of Body Language Decoder, has revealed three reasons as to why men feel the need to do this out in the open.

He told The Times that it could be a sign of ‘nervous energy’.

Brooks explained: “Additionally, oxytocin is the love hormone released through physical contact. Sometimes people will do things like stroke their beard to self-comfort. This curious public activity could be a strange combination of displacement and self-comforting behaviour.”

He goes on to share that it could be a change in ‘societal norms’ where the men are ‘drawing attention to their masculinity in new ways’.

“It’s a status thing suggesting, ‘This is what’s on my mind’,” he added.

Now, the final reason is most likely the most shocking.

Brooks claimed that it’s an apparent rebellious tactic.

He explained the science behind it: “Previously, people smoked and it was not necessarily because they liked it – I didn’t – but it is a way of telling older people, ‘I’ll do what I like.'”

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton backed up Brooks’ claims, suggesting this behaviour has increased since the pandemic.

He elaborated: “Lots of things people did indoors have become more acceptable, it’s like going to the supermarket in pyjamas or being on speaker phone [in public]. Covid desensitised it.”