10th Jan 2024

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ movie has been announced

Joseph Loftus

It will be directed by Jon Favreau

Baby Yoda will be heading to the big screen after it was confirmed late last night that a film inspired by the Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, is in the works.

Lucasfilm said that production will start this year, five years on from the release of the last film in the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to be directed by Jon Favreau who created the hit TV show.

Pedro Pascal is expected to stay on in the role of Din Djarian (aka the Mandalorian).

While Lucasfilm owner, Disney, paused development of new Star Wars films and removed some projects while trying to work out a new strategy for the future of the franchise, their president, Kathleen Kennedy, said that the Mandalorian story was “a perfect fit for the big screen”.

Favreau himself explained: “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created.

“The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

At the time of writing there is no confirmed news as to of what the plot will entail, nor do we have a potential release date.

Watch this space.

