Search icon

News

30th Dec 2023

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

Joseph Loftus

Breaking news

Oscar nominated actor, Tom Wilkinson, has died at the age of 75.

Wilkinson, best known for his role in The Full Monty, played the character of Gerald Arthur Cooper in the 1997 comedy.

The film tells the story of a group of redundant steelworkers in Sheffield who decide to turn to stripping to make some money.

Wilkinson received a BAFTA for best supporting actor for his role in the film.

He also starred in Shakespeare in Love and Batman Begins.

In 2007, Wilkinson played Arthur Edens, an attorney with bipolar disorder, in Michael Clayton, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Two years later in 2009, Wilkinson received a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance of Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series, John Adams.

Wilkinson lived in North London with his wife, the actress Diana Hardcastle.

He was 75.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

By Patrick McCarry

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

ChatGPT invented a fifth Beatle but nobody can spot the fake

By Ryan Grace

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

Boxer who fought on Tyson Fury undercard found dead aged 29

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

People who have Covid in the last six months warned over blood clot risks

Blood Clots

People who have Covid in the last six months warned over blood clot risks

By Charlie Herbert

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Alcohol

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

By Charlie Herbert

Stripper claims she can read markets better than bankers – warns recession is coming

Economy

Stripper claims she can read markets better than bankers – warns recession is coming

By Kieran Galpin

‘Heroic’ Aldi manager who joined fight in Ukraine has been killed

Ireland

‘Heroic’ Aldi manager who joined fight in Ukraine has been killed

By Charlie Herbert

Star Wars actor John Boyega visits kids at Royal London hospital in character

John Boyega

Star Wars actor John Boyega visits kids at Royal London hospital in character

By Carl Anka

No, vegans are not trying to ban the phrase ‘bringing home the bacon’

Animals

No, vegans are not trying to ban the phrase ‘bringing home the bacon’

By Wil Jones

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

Horrific response from estate agent after single mum’s rent doubled

By Ryan Grace

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

Luke Littler apologises for newspaper picture

By Patrick McCarry

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

Taxi driver praised after returning £4,000 cash he found in his cab

By Ryan Grace

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 8

By Charlie Herbert

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

UK set for second Beast from the East in the coming weeks

By Ryan Grace

MORE FROM JOE

Neil Lennon offered Celtic job after winning historic treble treble

Celtic

Neil Lennon offered Celtic job after winning historic treble treble

By Kyle Picknell

Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit and ‘ready’ to start against Brighton in Manchester United’s season opener

Brighton and Hove Albion

Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit and ‘ready’ to start against Brighton in Manchester United’s season opener

By Daniel Brown

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 35

#joepubquiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 35

By Rich Cooper

Transfer gossip: Liverpool to match Benteke’s buyout clause

Arsenal

Transfer gossip: Liverpool to match Benteke’s buyout clause

By Tom Victor

DJ Khaled just shared his top tips for bossing Snapchat

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled just shared his top tips for bossing Snapchat

By Carl Anka

Jose Mourinho’s move to Manchester United has reportedly hit a major snag

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho’s move to Manchester United has reportedly hit a major snag

By Tom Victor

Load more stories