The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

Oscar nominated actor, Tom Wilkinson, has died at the age of 75.

Wilkinson, best known for his role in The Full Monty, played the character of Gerald Arthur Cooper in the 1997 comedy.

British actor Tom Wilkinson, best known for his role in The Full Monty, has died aged 75 https://t.co/4APrmk9twi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 30, 2023

The film tells the story of a group of redundant steelworkers in Sheffield who decide to turn to stripping to make some money.

Wilkinson received a BAFTA for best supporting actor for his role in the film.

He also starred in Shakespeare in Love and Batman Begins.

📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/MrZo759xtr — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 30, 2023

In 2007, Wilkinson played Arthur Edens, an attorney with bipolar disorder, in Michael Clayton, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Two years later in 2009, Wilkinson received a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance of Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series, John Adams.

Wilkinson lived in North London with his wife, the actress Diana Hardcastle.

