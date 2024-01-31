Tesco issues urgent warning to Clubcard holders

Supermarket shoppers, it’s time to check your Clubcard

Tesco has issued an urgent warning to shoppers over its Clubcard.

The supermarket is known for having one of the biggest value loyalty schemes out there, which can dramatically reduce the price of all sorts of items for shoppers.

However, it comes with other bonuses too – the card gives back, and the scheme offers shoppers rewards to save money on their shopping.

With 20 million Brits said to be in ownership of the blue card, it’s safe to say that there’s a hefty amount of money in these vouchers.

However, Tesco has issued shoppers a fresh warning, as the vouchers people have accumulated could be about to expire.

The shop offers 1p in return for every £1 spent in store, and you can redeem your points once you’ve spent at least £15, with the smallest voucher on offer being £1.50.

With every little helping at the moment, it’s no surprise that Tesco wants to make sure its shoppers are maxing out on the scheme.

The supermarket issued a warning to shoppers to make sure that they actually use their vouchers before they expire on 29 February.

Tesco issues new vouchers every February, May, August and November, and they remain valid for two years.

Soon after this lot expire, though, new vouchers will be issued on 5 February, so it won’t be long until you have some fresh ones to make use of.