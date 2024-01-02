Search icon

News

02nd Jan 2024

Terrifying footage emerges from inside Japan Airlines plane crash

Joseph Loftus

Footage has been shared online showing inside the plane

Earlier this morning (January 2), footage emerged showing a plane seemingly bursting into flames upon landing at an airport near Tokyo, Japan.

Footage shared online shown the Japan Airlines flight engulfed in flames as it crossed the runway at Haneda Airport, Ota City, Tokyo.

Multiple videos show the plane skidding across the runway as a fireball erupts.

Now, a video has emerged alleging to show inside of the Japan Airlines plane.

It’s believed that the plane collided with a Coast Guard plane on the runway.

It has been confirmed that the 379 passengers on the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated – however concerns for the passengers on the Coast Guard plane are growing.

According to BBC News, NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda.

The Coast Guard plane was on its way to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto penisula.

