Terrifying footage emerges from inside Japan Airlines plane crash

Earlier this morning (January 2), footage emerged showing a plane seemingly bursting into flames upon landing at an airport near Tokyo, Japan.

Footage shared online shown the Japan Airlines flight engulfed in flames as it crossed the runway at Haneda Airport, Ota City, Tokyo.

Watch live: A Japan Airlines flight has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda airport



All passengers who were on board the flight have been evacuated, Japan Airlines has said



Latest: https://t.co/snb3oVPHo5 https://t.co/I4gKehcynz — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 2, 2024

Multiple videos show the plane skidding across the runway as a fireball erupts.

Now, a video has emerged alleging to show inside of the Japan Airlines plane.

Footage from inside Japan Airlines plane that crashed

pic.twitter.com/6Do4qwNMeZ — Pubity (@pubity) January 2, 2024

It’s believed that the plane collided with a Coast Guard plane on the runway.

It has been confirmed that the 379 passengers on the Japan Airlines plane have been evacuated – however concerns for the passengers on the Coast Guard plane are growing.

Video: a JAL plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport this evening. Fire crews are on scene trying to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YCVB4tPMRL — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 2, 2024

According to BBC News, NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda.

The Coast Guard plane was on its way to deliver aid to the earthquake-hit Noto penisula.