Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

You don’t want this for Christmas

Winter is here, and with just a couple of days until Christmas there’s one thing you don’t want to do know: get ill.

A self-inflicted hangover is one thing, but there are few things worse than being struck down with a bug or illness at what should be one of the most enjoyable times of the year.

This year, Brits are being warned about a contagious bug going round which could leave you bed-bound for days – norovirus.

This is more than a cold we’re talking about here. Norovirus is a highly-contagious bug with some pretty nasty symptoms that could wipe you out for the festive period.

Also known as a the ‘winter vomiting bug’ or gastroenteritis, this virus can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

This is because it causes inflammation of the stomach and intestinal lining.

Cases are up compared to this time last year as well. In the last week of November, an average of 351 people were in hospital with norovirus symptoms, compared to 126 in the same period last year.

Usually, symptoms will last about 72 days, but in the most extreme cases they can last for up to 10 days.

Other signs of norovirus are stomach cramps, a mild fever, a headache, muscular pains, a loss of appetite or a change in general health, such as weakness, drowsiness, irritability, mental confusion.

The NHS advises that the most important thing to do if you have norovirus is to rest and drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration. Most of the time you can treat the illness at home.

However, patients are advised to visit A&E if they notice blood in your stool, your stool is black, you experience diarrhoea with intense abdominal pain, diarrhoea paired with extreme thirst or you have not urinated in 12 hours.

Frequent vomiting which does not slow down after four to six hours, or blood in your vomit, are also signs you should visit hospital.

Norovirus is a particular threat in the winter as it spreads through coughing and sneezing caused by other viruses such as the common cold.

