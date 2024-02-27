Search icon

News

27th Feb 2024

Straight dad proudly wears skirts and heels to fight gender stereotypes

Nina McLaughlin

“Straight, cis male, Porsche fan, loves wearing skirts & heels daily!”

A married dad of three is battling gender stereotypes by wearing skirts and heels on a daily basis.

Mark Bryan is an American citizen living in Germany, and he has caused a social media storm with his boundary-defying content.

The 63-year-old has amassed nearly 600,000 followers on his Instagram, where he shares fashion content with his followers.

Generally, Bryan’s style features stereotypical men’s clothing from the waist up, but from there down he prefers to dress in a skirt and heels – and looks pretty darn incredible!

Alongside every post, Bryan includes these words: “Clothes and shoes does not dictate a person’s sexual orientation or gender.”

He opened up to BoredPanda about why he chooses to dress like he does.

“I dress like this because I can. Just to be different. I have always admired the women that wore tight skirts and heels. Not sexually, but the power they presented,” he told the outlet.

“To me, clothes have no gender. I prefer skirts to dresses. Dresses don’t allow me to mix the genders.”

He went on: “[It’s] all the fashion options. With men’s pants, you have just a few colour options: black, grey, navy, and brown, and no pants with prints.

“With skirts, you can add reds, green, brighter blues, floral prints, animal prints, etc. Same with shoes.”

The engineer explained that his aim is to de-sexualise clothing, and that what he wears makes him feel empowered.

“I feel no different as to me, it’s just clothes. Naturally, on a cold or windy day, it physically feels different.

“In all, maybe having the inner strength to have the confidence to wear non-conforming clothing has also given me the confidence and strength to handle my pressures at work.”

Bryan issued advice to any other men who want to try wearing skirts and heels.

“If you are asking about heels, then I would say to start with a low heel and work your way up as your confidence gets higher. You cannot be afraid,” he said.

“Some people are like animals, they attack the weak. Show confidence and show the world you are not afraid and nobody will bother you.

“The only fear you have is fear itself. Skirts? Just do it. Maybe not with high heels, but skirts are much more acceptable on a man than a man wearing heels.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

David De Gea set to make shock return to football

Barcelona

David De Gea set to make shock return to football

By Callum Boyle

People are only just finding out what AM and PM stand for

Lifestyle

People are only just finding out what AM and PM stand for

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

Aldi

Aldi launches Cadbury’s Creme Egg flavoured Baileys style drink

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

By Joseph Loftus

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

kelloggs

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

By Joseph Loftus

Missing TV star Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies found dead after serving police officer charged with murder

Missing TV star Jesse Baird and boyfriend Luke Davies found dead after serving police officer charged with murder

By Nina McLaughlin

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch slams Taylor Swift for ‘performing demonic rituals’ at her concerts

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch slams Taylor Swift for ‘performing demonic rituals’ at her concerts

By Nina McLaughlin

More women may be psychopaths than previously thought, expert says

More women may be psychopaths than previously thought, expert says

By Nina McLaughlin

Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder on ventilator in hospital

Arsenal

Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder on ventilator in hospital

By Callum Boyle

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

Health

Doctor issues warning over heating up food in plastic containers in the microwave

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher compares Chelsea’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ to Liverpool team of the ’90s

Carabao Cup

Jamie Carragher compares Chelsea’s ‘billion-pound bottle jobs’ to Liverpool team of the ’90s

By Lee Costello

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

American Psycho

American Psycho fans call for Glen Howerton to play Patrick Bateman in upcoming remake

By JOE

Rio Ferdinand claims Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ leave Arsenal for Man United

Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand claims Mikel Arteta would ‘100 per cent’ leave Arsenal for Man United

By Callum Boyle

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

Student takes his own life after convincing himself he had an incurable disease

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Luton

By Callum Boyle

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

Viewers left with blood boiling after learning of British Airways killer case in new ITV doc

By Joseph Loftus

Americans are losing their minds over the one word Brits use most in shops

Americans are losing their minds over the one word Brits use most in shops

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

BBC presenter accidentally drops C-bomb in on air gaffe

By Joseph Loftus

‘World’s most jealous woman’ makes husband take lie detector test every time he comes home

‘World’s most jealous woman’ makes husband take lie detector test every time he comes home

By Joseph Loftus

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

kelloggs

Kellogg’s CEO who earns £4m a year tells poor people to ‘eat cornflakes for dinner’

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories