Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

The pair are rarely seen together

Stephen Fry has explained why he and his husband, Elliot Spencer, have rarely been seen together, despite having been married since 2015.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Traitors star recalled talking to an agent in Los Angeles – which is where Fry lives – that the pair “don’t go to Hollywood parties much.”

He told the agent: “We have an early supper, watch Jeopardy! and go to bed.”

At the time, there was no UK version of Jeopardy!

Fry appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and told the host that a few weeks later, that same agent contacted him about hosting the UK edition of the hit American quiz show.

The agent called him and said: “ITV London is thrilled you’re going to do Jeopardy!”

Fry met Spencer in 2012 and told Ross that it was love at first sight.

He said: “We met at a friend’s house and I knew pretty much straight away that this was someone I wanted to spend, what I considered, the rest of my life with.”

In January 2025, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In 2018, Fry was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

At the time he wrote on social media: “This was quite an aggressive little bugger. As far as we know, it’s all been got. … I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. They should be 0 now because I have no prostate.

“But if there is anything left on the bed of the prostate, then I’ll need radiotherapy and the whole damn process will start again.”