Search icon

News

24th Oct 2025

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

JOE

The pair are rarely seen together

Stephen Fry has explained why he and his husband, Elliot Spencer, have rarely been seen together, despite having been married since 2015.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Traitors star recalled talking to an agent in Los Angeles – which is where Fry lives – that the pair “don’t go to Hollywood parties much.”

He told the agent: “We have an early supper, watch Jeopardy! and go to bed.”

At the time, there was no UK version of Jeopardy!

Fry appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and told the host that a few weeks later, that same agent contacted him about hosting the UK edition of the hit American quiz show.

The agent called him and said: “ITV London is thrilled you’re going to do Jeopardy!”

Fry met Spencer in 2012 and told Ross that it was love at first sight.

He said: “We met at a friend’s house and I knew pretty much straight away that this was someone I wanted to spend, what I considered, the rest of my life with.”

In January 2025, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

In 2018, Fry was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

At the time he wrote on social media: “This was quite an aggressive little bugger. As far as we know, it’s all been got. … I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. They should be 0 now because I have no prostate.

“But if there is anything left on the bed of the prostate, then I’ll need radiotherapy and the whole damn process will start again.”

Topics:

Stephen Fry

RELATED ARTICLES

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By Sean Crosbie

Stephen Fry and Liam Neeson call for Kevin Spacey to return to acting

Kevin Spacey

Stephen Fry and Liam Neeson call for Kevin Spacey to return to acting

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

Driving

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

Keir Starmer says there is ‘absolutely no way’ digital ID will track the lives of Brits

digital id

Keir Starmer says there is ‘absolutely no way’ digital ID will track the lives of Brits

By JOE

Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins’ cause of death confirmed

News

Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins’ cause of death confirmed

By JOE

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Load more stories