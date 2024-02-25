Search icon

News

25th Feb 2024

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Nina McLaughlin

“His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community.”

Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49, his family have confirmed in a statement.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” they wrote in a statement on his X account, formerly Twitter.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS.

“And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” they continued.

“He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

“His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community.

“Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched.”

The Canadian actor, who was best known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, had suffered a 5-year battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He also starred in the CBS series Jericho, as well as playing hockey player Ralph Cox in the 2004 movie Miracle.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt, also an actor, and their children Lilah and Callum.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Police appeal after hundreds of teens turn up to house party

Police appeal after hundreds of teens turn up to house party

By Nina McLaughlin

Astronaut explains hidden message on family photo he left on the moon

Astronaut

Astronaut explains hidden message on family photo he left on the moon

By Charlie Herbert

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

Astrology

Space Engine software finally reveals how warm it is inside Uranus

By Ryan Price

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

BBC

Graham Norton announces shock departure from weekend radio show 

By Ryan Price

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

Ohio

Mum left baby alone in playpen for 10 days so she could go on holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

BBC

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

By Ryan Price

Load more stories