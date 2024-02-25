Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

“His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community.”

Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49, his family have confirmed in a statement.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” they wrote in a statement on his X account, formerly Twitter.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS.

“And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to living a full and joyous life in each moment,” they continued.

“He lived by the principals that each day is a gift and we never walk alone.”

“His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humour, inclusion, and community.

“Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched.”

KENNETH A. MITCHELL

25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024

The Canadian actor, who was best known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, had suffered a 5-year battle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

He also starred in the CBS series Jericho, as well as playing hockey player Ralph Cox in the 2004 movie Miracle.

Mitchell is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt, also an actor, and their children Lilah and Callum.