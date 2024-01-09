Search icon

09th Jan 2024

South Korea passes law banning dog meat trade

Joseph Loftus

‘I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog friendly future’

South Korea have passed a new law which will aim to end the slaughter and selling of dogs for their meat by 2027.

The BBC reports that the law is set to end the practice of eating dog meat which has existed for centuries.

Over the last few decades, eating dog meat has fallen out of favour in South Korea, especially with younger people.

The new law will mean that raising or slaughtering dogs for consumption will be banned as well as distributing or selling dog meat.

Those found guilty of doing so could be sent to jail.

Those who slaughter dogs for their meat could face up to three years in prison, while those who raise dogs for their meat could serve two years.

The consumption of dog meat will not be illegal just yet.

The new legislation is set to come into force in three years time, thus giving farmers and restaurants time to alternative forms of income.

The government has promised to support dog meat farmers, butchers, and restaurant owners whose businesses will be forced to close.

At the time of writing, it is reported that South Korea has around 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms.

Jung Ah Chae, the executive director of the Humane Society in Korea, said: “While my heart breaks for all the millions of dogs for whom this change has come too late, I am overjoyed that South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog friendly future.”

Dog meat farmers, however, have campaigned against the ban with one dog farmer, Joo Yeong-bong explaining to the BBC: “In 10 years, the industry would have disappeared. We’re in our 60s and 70s and now we have no choice but to lose our livelihoods.”

