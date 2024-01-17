Shop investigated for manslaughter as woman dies after being served tiramisu

Police have launched an investigation after a woman died after eating tiramisu

Anna Bellisario was eating at a restaurant back in January 2023, when she ordered a ‘vegan’ tiramisu.

Staff reportedly told Bellisario that the tiramisu was safe to eat, as she had an extreme dairy allergy as well as an egg allergy.

The 20-year-old even checked the label of the dessert, but after just two mouthfuls she began to feel queasy.

She was then rushed to hospital after going into anaphylactic shock.

The tiramisu was removed from the market by the Ministry of Health shortly after the incident, due to it potentially containing milk.

The latest update on the story, however, is that the owners of the patisserie that supplied the tiramisu to the restaurant are reportedly under investigation for manslaughter.

It is claimed that traces of milk were found in the tiramisu, and the sandwich Bellisario had was also found to feature egg in its mayonnaise.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dela Sera reports that the two women who owned the pastry shop mixed up their invoices, and ended up supplying the wrong thing to the restaurant Bellisario was eating at.

The duo also face accusations of failing to prevent contamination of their vegan and non-vegan production lines, with Fiammetta Modica, the investigating judge, calling it ‘a worrying picture of unscrupulousness’.

Modica ordered the patisserie shop owners to cease all business activity earlier this week.

The owners, who are said to be a mother and daughter, only completed four hours of training rather than a comprehensive course.