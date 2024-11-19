Search icon

News

19th Nov 2024

Severe snow alert in place for drivers on major motorways

Charlie Herbert

Severe snow alert in place for drivers on major motorways

Motorists have been told they face ‘significant risk’

A severe snow alert is in place for major motorways in England as the country is hit with wintry conditions and freezing temperatures.

On Tuesday morning, large parts of the UK woke up to sub-zero temperatures and snow. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice had already been in place for a number of regions, and snow ploughs and gritters have been working through the night to make sure roads are safe.

However, National Highways has put in place its own amber severe snow alert for roads across the North East and North West, where conditions have been worst this morning.

The impacted roads include the M26 between J21-J23, the M1 at Leeds and Sheffield and the M56 at Manchester.

The current weather warnings in place across the UK (Met Office)

Motorists have been told they face “significant risk” if they travel on these roads, and have been advised to avoid the areas if possible, Sky News reports.

Meanwhile, National Rail has warned conditions will impact various routes across England, Wales and Scotland, including a number of Northern Rail routes which would be impacted until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Mersey Rail has also issued an alert warning to passengers about potential snow and ice covering tracks, whilst East Midlands Railway said they were experiencing “disruption on multiple routes due to weather related incidents.”

You can find more information about affected rail routes on the National Rail website here.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Dan Suri said the snowy conditions were down to an area of low pressure which moved eastwards across the UK overnight.

He said: “The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.”

The Met Office’s yellow weather warnings are provisionally in place until 11am, but freezing conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow as Arctic air sweeps across the entire UK.

Topics:

Driving,Snow,UK weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

cold weather

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

UK faces power cut warnings as ’15-hour snow storm’ looms

Power cuts

UK faces power cut warnings as ’15-hour snow storm’ looms

By Zoe Hodges

Sir Rod Stewart says potholes could force him to sell his sports cars

Driving

Sir Rod Stewart says potholes could force him to sell his sports cars

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

News

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

America

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

By Charlie Herbert

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories