Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

Breaking News

A shooting in central Prague has left numerous people dead and dozens more wounded.

Police have given no details about the victims of the circumstances surrounding the gunfire which broke out earlier this afternoon in the country’s capital.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has since confirmed that the gunman has been ‘eliminated’.

He added that there is no other suspect at the scene and there is no imminent further danger.

BREAKING:



Reports of many killed in a mass-shooting at the Charles University of Prague, Czechia.



The pictures below show the shooter of the roof of the building and students trying to hide from him on a ledge high up in the air. pic.twitter.com/9K0ibvudGP — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 21, 2023

He did, however, advise people to stay indoors, and for others to help cooperate with police.

Police said that officers were deployed to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

terrifying images from Prague pic.twitter.com/zthyPqRCvh — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) December 21, 2023

The philosophical faculty of Charles University located at the square has been evacuated.

The square has been sealed off and police have urged people to leave the surrounding areas and stay inside.