21st Dec 2023

Several dead and more injured in Prague university shooting

Joseph Loftus

Breaking News

A shooting in central Prague has left numerous people dead and dozens more wounded.

Police have given no details about the victims of the circumstances surrounding the gunfire which broke out earlier this afternoon in the country’s capital.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has since confirmed that the gunman has been ‘eliminated’.

He added that there is no other suspect at the scene and there is no imminent further danger.

He did, however, advise people to stay indoors, and for others to help cooperate with police.

Police said that officers were deployed to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophical faculty of Charles University located at the square has been evacuated.

The square has been sealed off and police have urged people to leave the surrounding areas and stay inside.

