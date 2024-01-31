Search icon

31st Jan 2024

Serial killer gives terrifying warning to Piers Morgan when asked if he still has urges to kill

Joseph Loftus

Robert Spahalski was sentenced to 100 years in prison

A serial killer gave a terrifying warning to Piers Morgan when asked if he still has the urge to kill.

While filming the eight-part series for Fox Nation, Piers has interviewed numerous killers across the United States, however one has cemented itself in his mind for the most bone-chilling reason.

When speaking to Robert Spahalski, a killer who took the lives of four people and was sentenced to 100 years in prison for his crimes, Piers asked the killer if he still has the urge to kill.

According to Piers, he was warned by prison guards before interviewing Spahalski, with guards telling Piers that he is a “very dangerous man” who once “broke out of handcuffs with his bare hands”.

Piers also described the killer as “a tall, very muscular man” who “radiated quietly spoken deadly menace”.

During the interview, Piers asked Spahalski if he still has the urge to kill.

Spahalski initially said “no” however just a moment later he added: “But if you push my trigger, you’re done.”

Piers claims he needed more clarification from Spahalski and so asked: “What you’re saying is, if I press the wrong trigger with you in this interview, you might feel homicidal?” Spahalski quickly responded: “Absolutely.”

Each of Spahalski’s victims were known to him.

Fox Nation

On New Year’s Eve in 1990 he killed his next-door neighbour Morraine Armstrong by strangling her. A year later he killed his girlfriend, Adrian Berger, along with his partner, Charles Grande, who he bludgeoned to death with a hammer.

14 years later in 2005, Spahalski strangled and beat his girlfriend’s best friend, Vivian Irizarry, to death.

Speaking about his the series, Piers said: “For me as a journalist, there is nothing more compelling than sitting face-to-face with some of the most dangerous killers in the world to hold them directly to account for their crimes.

“This series is a fascinating collection of very varied and explosive interviews that I’m sure will leave viewers debating with family and friends as to the subject’s guilt or otherwise and give a gripping insight into the murderers’ mindset and motivation for doing what they did.”

