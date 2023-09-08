Schoolboy dead after being electrocuted at Blackpool hotel

He was just 10 years old

A schoolboy has tragically died after being electrocuted in a Blackpool hotel.

The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition but sadly died soon after.

The incident occurred at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police were called to the hotel at 10.39pm on Sunday after the boy was found unresponsive.

His injuries were ‘consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity’.

A probe was launched but the case has now been passed onto the local authority.

The hotel has temporarily closed while an investigation takes place.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.”

They continued: “We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections. “

Our phone lines do remain open and we are working very closely with the Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

