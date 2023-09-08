Search icon

News

08th Sep 2023

Schoolboy dead after being electrocuted at Blackpool hotel

Joseph Loftus

Gogglebox

He was just 10 years old

A schoolboy has tragically died after being electrocuted in a Blackpool hotel.

The boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition but sadly died soon after.

The incident occurred at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Lancashire Police were called to the hotel at 10.39pm on Sunday after the boy was found unresponsive.

His injuries were ‘consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity’.

A probe was launched but the case has now been passed onto the local authority.

The hotel has temporarily closed while an investigation takes place.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.

“We want to reassure everybody that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority.”

They continued: “We have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections. “

Our phone lines do remain open and we are working very closely with the Blackpool Council and the local enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

Heartbreaking news.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man quits job on the spot after winning £1.2 million

Man quits job on the spot after winning £1.2 million

By Joseph Loftus

Fans are only just discovering what the ‘D’ on the edge of the penalty area is used for

Football

Fans are only just discovering what the ‘D’ on the edge of the penalty area is used for

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Messi to win Ballon d’Or after ‘magic’ free kick for Argentina

Ballon d'Or

Fans call for Messi to win Ballon d’Or after ‘magic’ free kick for Argentina

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Well that was quick, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak now set to isolate

Boris Johnson

Well that was quick, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak now set to isolate

By Kieran Galpin

US hospital charged woman $40 for crying during consultation

hospital

US hospital charged woman $40 for crying during consultation

By Steve Hopkins

Tekashi 6ix9ine moved from federal prison

Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine moved from federal prison

By Kyle Picknell

New trailer released for Netflix’s Madeleine McCann documentary

Madeleine McCann

New trailer released for Netflix’s Madeleine McCann documentary

By Marc Mayo

Maddie McCann suspect releases statement from prison amid intensive investigations

Christian Brueckner

Maddie McCann suspect releases statement from prison amid intensive investigations

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis explains how 18–39-year-olds can get free £1k per year

finances

Martin Lewis explains how 18–39-year-olds can get free £1k per year

By Charlie Herbert

‘Old people tell me I won’t look good at 60 because of my tattoos’

‘Old people tell me I won’t look good at 60 because of my tattoos’

By Joseph Loftus

Johnny Depp cements comeback by returning in new Dior campaign

Johnny Depp cements comeback by returning in new Dior campaign

By Joseph Loftus

Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

Antony

Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

By Tom Todhunter

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

Mystery

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

By Callum Boyle

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

Life

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

By Charlie Herbert

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

Football

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Isis rugby team congratulated for refusing to change name

Australian Rugby League

Isis rugby team congratulated for refusing to change name

By Ben Kiely

McDonald’s has removed the ‘best item’ on its breakfast menu for good

Breakfast

McDonald’s has removed the ‘best item’ on its breakfast menu for good

By Charlie Herbert

Booster jabs for all over 18s announced, as government ramps up Omicron defences

Coronavirus

Booster jabs for all over 18s announced, as government ramps up Omicron defences

By Steve Hopkins

Gilly dropped an absolute bombshell in Game of Thrones that changes everything

Game of Thrones

Gilly dropped an absolute bombshell in Game of Thrones that changes everything

By Paul Moore

Joe Hart played on after suffering a nasty head injury during Torino v Milan

Joe Hart

Joe Hart played on after suffering a nasty head injury during Torino v Milan

By Tom Victor

This has to be the strangest gift Sepp Blatter has ever received (Picture)

Cows

This has to be the strangest gift Sepp Blatter has ever received (Picture)

By JOE

Load more stories