Search icon

News

26th Feb 2024

School summer holidays should be reduced to four weeks, report says

Nina McLaughlin

Long summer breaks are a staple of nearly every child’s life, but a new report has suggested that this may not be the best way to go about things.

The report from the Nuffield Foundation looked at how to deal with education inequalities post-pandemic, and it had some interesting recommendations for the summer holidays.

It claimed that the usual six-week summer break should be cut to four weeks, and to extend the half term breaks in autumn and winter to two weeks instead.

The report says that it is “time to consider reforms to a school calendar that has been stuck in place since Victorian times”.

One of the authors, Lee Elliot Major, who is a professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, explained that altering holidays would be a low-cost way of reducing inequality.

“Spreading school holidays more evenly across the year makes complete educational sense: improving the wellbeing of pupils and the working lives of teachers at no extra cost, balancing out childcare costs for parents, and potentially boosting academic results for many children,” he said, via The Guardian.

“Reducing the summer holidays from six weeks to four weeks would still provide adequate time for teachers to recuperate, while two-week breaks during the February and October half-terms would give much-needed time off during the most gruelling parts of the academic year.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

More women may be psychopaths than previously thought, expert says

More women may be psychopaths than previously thought, expert says

By Nina McLaughlin

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended and fined by Saudi FA for x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

By Callum Boyle

F1 legend tipped to come out of retirement and replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Ferrari

F1 legend tipped to come out of retirement and replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

By JOE

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

Amy Schumer reveals shock diagnosis after people mocked her ‘puffy’ face

By JOE

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Brighton

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

By Charlie Herbert

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp to ‘speak with the medical department’ after Darwin Nunez’s wild celebrations

By Callum Boyle

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

Charlie Heaton

Millie Bobby Brown says Henry Cavill set ‘strict’ boundaries in their friendship

By JOE

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

History

700-year-old sword discovered stuck in a rock

By Nina McLaughlin

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

David Raya training XL bully to guard property

By Callum Boyle

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

Everton

How the Premier League table looks following Everton’s new points deduction

By Charlie Herbert

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

Mum leaves savage note in daughter’s packed lunch for teacher who told her how to eat

By Nina McLaughlin

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

Everton

Everton points deduction reduced following appeal

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories