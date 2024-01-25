Saudi Arabia lifts its ban on alcohol after 72 years

Saudi Arabia plans to relax its alcohol laws after 72 years

The sale of alcohol will be legal in Saudi Arabia for the first time since it was made illegal back in 1952.

In an effort to “counter the illicit trade of alcohol goods,” new rules are being introduced for non-Muslim diplomatic missions in the country.

Although it won’t impact most of the Saudi’s 32 million residents, the state’s first ever alcohol store is set to reportedly open in Riyadh.

The shop will cater exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats.

The Saudi government’s Center of International Communication told CNN that a “new process will focus on allocating specific quantities of alcohol goods when entering the Kingdom to put an end to the previous unregulated process that caused an uncontrolled exchange of such goods in the Kingdom.”

It is reported that limits will be set on how much shoppers can buy in the form of purchasing quotas, and only those who are registered will be able to use the service.

The reaction to the news among residents has been mixed, with some thinking that it shows indication for future change and progression.

One Saudi citizen told The Guardian that “this country keeps on surprising us.”

“It is a country that is developing, that is growing and that is attracting a lot of talent and a lot of investments. So yes, of course, there’s going to be much more,” they added.

However, others fear that it indicates further potential changes that could challenge the country’s culture

“It’s not who we are,” one person told the outlet.

“It’s not that I have, like, some kind of judgment towards people who drink. No, absolutely not. But having something that is out there affects the culture and the community.”

Previously, consumption or sale of alcohol in Saudi Arabia was punishable by lashes, deportations, fines and imprisonment as it was strictly forbidden.