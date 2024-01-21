Search icon

21st Jan 2024

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Joseph Loftus

Devastating news

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

In a statement, a representative for the Duchess said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”

According to the same spokesperson, the Duchess had several moles removed and analysed by a dermatologist while undergoing reconstructive surgery following her masectomy.

One of the moles was later identified as cancerous.

The rep added: “The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

The rep continued: “She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

Let’s hope she makes a full recovery.

