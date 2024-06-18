Search icon

18th Jun 2024

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Charlie Herbert

Time to jet off for some much-needed sun

Ryanair has announced a 48-hour flash sale on flights to destinations such as Italy, Spain and Germany.

Prices on flights will start from as low as £16.99 from today (June 18) for travel throughout June and July.

This limited time sale offers an unbeatable selection of breathtaking destinations across Ryanair’s network. Whether you’re after sunny beaches, vibrant cities or hidden gems just waiting to be discovered, now is the perfect time to book your next trip.

You’ll need to be quick though, with the sale only lasting until midnight on Wednesday (June 19).

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:“We have just launched an incredible 48hr flash sale with flights from £16.99 right across our network. Whether you’re seeking adventure, sunny beaches, or a new destination to explore, you’re sure to find it across Ryanair’s industry leading network of sun and city break destinations, including longstanding hotspots like Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Cologne, Edinburgh, London, Prague, Bordeaux, and or Olbia.

“Ryanair’s fantastic flash sale fares are available to book now on ryanair.com until midnight on Wednesday 19 June.”

