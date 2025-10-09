Search icon

News

09th Oct 2025

Rock legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after ‘passing out while driving’ car

Nina McLaughlin

Rock music legend Gene Simmons was hospitalised after being involved in a car crash in Malibu.

He was rushed to hospital

Rock music legend Gene Simmons was hospitalised after being involved in a car crash in Malibu.

The 76-year-old reportedly passed out while behind the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator on the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday.

The Kiss star’s vehicle drove across several lanes before hitting into another car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that Simmons had told officers he had passed out before the collision.

Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, told NBC4 that the bassist is now at home and is recovering.

She said that he had recently changed his medication, and that he needs to be better at staying hydrated.

In a voicemail sent to the outlet, Simmons said: “I am doing fine.”

