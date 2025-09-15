Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

The world champion boxer died yesterday aged 46

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer has left a heartbreaking apology outside the world champion’s home following his tragic death yesterday (14 September) aged 46.

The Stockport-born boxing world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In the wake of the news, tributes poured in from all over the world.

One came from Hatton’s former trainer, Billy Graham, who left a heartbreaking note outside Hatton’s home.

Graham, known as ‘The Preacher’, was Hatton’s trainer from his pro debut in 1997 up until 2008, a stint covering 45 fights.

The pair then fell out, but would later reconcile in 2015, with Hatton reduced to tears upon seeing Graham at a 10-year anniversary party to celebrate the victory over Kostya Tszyu.

Stuck onto a bouquet of flowers left outside Hatton’s house, a note read: “Sorry I wasn’t there for you. Love Billy (The Preacher) x.”

Floral tribute have been left outside Ricky Hatton’s house and gym in Gee Cross/Hyde. Incredibly sad day. pic.twitter.com/aOWCaUiZG0 — Jam Williams-Thomas (@JamAntonioTV) September 14, 2025

Others also paid tribute to Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton.

Notably, former rival and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao paid tribute to Hatton, saying “We shared unbelievable moments.”

He said in a statement: “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

“We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life.”

“He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”