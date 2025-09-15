Search icon

News

15th Sep 2025

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

Harry Warner

Ricky Hatton's former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer's home

The world champion boxer died yesterday aged 46

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer has left a heartbreaking apology outside the world champion’s home following his tragic death yesterday (14 September) aged 46.

The Stockport-born boxing world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In the wake of the news, tributes poured in from all over the world.

One came from Hatton’s former trainer, Billy Graham, who left a heartbreaking note outside Hatton’s home.

Graham, known as ‘The Preacher’, was Hatton’s trainer from his pro debut in 1997 up until 2008, a stint covering 45 fights.

The pair then fell out, but would later reconcile in 2015, with Hatton reduced to tears upon seeing Graham at a 10-year anniversary party to celebrate the victory over Kostya Tszyu.

Stuck onto a bouquet of flowers left outside Hatton’s house, a note read: “Sorry I wasn’t there for you. Love Billy (The Preacher) x.”

Others also paid tribute to Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton.

Notably, former rival and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao paid tribute to Hatton, saying “We shared unbelievable moments.”

He said in a statement:  “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

“We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life.”

“He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Topics:

News,Ricky Hatton,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

By Harry Warner

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

Amsterdam

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

By Harry Warner

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

Ricky Hatton

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

By SportsJOE

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

At least 25 arrests made after police officers attacked during Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

charlie kirk

Coldplay fans divided as Chris Martin dedicates song to Charlie Kirk’s family

By JOE

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

Man City

How to get 50/1 odds on Man City to have 1 or more shots on target v Man Utd

By JOE

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

charlie kirk

Mystery man who appeared to celebrate shooting of Charlie Kirk claims he chanted ‘USA to create a distraction’

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories