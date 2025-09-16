Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

The legendary boxing journalist, Steve Bunce, confirmed the news.

Ricky Hatton was found dead by his close friend and manager, Paul Speak, boxing journalist Steve Bunce has said.

Bunce, who was also a close friend of Hatton’s, said that he spoke with Paul Speak shortly after the boxing legend was found dead on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Hatton didn’t show up to the gym on Friday before missing a scheduled appearance at a boxing event on Saturday night.

Bunce said that Speak found out about Hatton’s absence on Sunday morning and decided to check on him at home in Greater Manchester where he found him dead.

Bunce told the BBC: “He [Paul Speak] filled me in on a few details about the Friday night and the Saturday night. On the Saturday night, Ricky hadn’t gone to a boxing show.

“Speaky had found out Sunday morning. Speaky went round and let himself into the house. In fact it was Paul Speak who found his great friend and the people’s champion Ricky Hatton.

“Speaky deserves a little bit of love. You can’t even begin to imagine. It’s a 25-year relationship they’ve had as his commercial and business manager, but more than that it’s his close friend. It’s his confidant.

“I can’t think of another relationship like it in sport to be perfectly honest. So Speaky was the one that found him.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found on Sunday morning.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In the wake of the news, tributes poured for the boxing great.

Hatton’s family later issued a heartbreaking statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement begins.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.”