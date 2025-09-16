Search icon

News

16th Sep 2025

Ricky Hatton found dead by ‘close friend and manager’ after not showing up at the gym

Joseph Loftus

The legendary boxing journalist, Steve Bunce, confirmed the news.

Ricky Hatton was found dead by his close friend and manager, Paul Speak, boxing journalist Steve Bunce has said.

Bunce, who was also a close friend of Hatton’s, said that he spoke with Paul Speak shortly after the boxing legend was found dead on Sunday morning.

According to reports, Hatton didn’t show up to the gym on Friday before missing a scheduled appearance at a boxing event on Saturday night.

Bunce said that Speak found out about Hatton’s absence on Sunday morning and decided to check on him at home in Greater Manchester where he found him dead.

Bunce told the BBC: “He [Paul Speak] filled me in on a few details about the Friday night and the Saturday night. On the Saturday night, Ricky hadn’t gone to a boxing show.

“Speaky had found out Sunday morning. Speaky went round and let himself into the house. In fact it was Paul Speak who found his great friend and the people’s champion Ricky Hatton.

“Speaky deserves a little bit of love. You can’t even begin to imagine. It’s a 25-year relationship they’ve had as his commercial and business manager, but more than that it’s his close friend. It’s his confidant.

“I can’t think of another relationship like it in sport to be perfectly honest. So Speaky was the one that found him.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found on Sunday morning.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In the wake of the news, tributes poured for the boxing great.

Hatton’s family later issued a heartbreaking statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement begins.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.”

Topics:

Boxing,Ricky Hatton,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

Boxing

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

By Joseph Loftus

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza says UN Commission

Israel

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza says UN Commission

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

Football

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

By Sammi Minion

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories