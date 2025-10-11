Researcher uncovers hidden clues in the Bible to determine ‘exact time’ Jesus died on the cross

It has been a longstanding point of contention among Christians

A new book claims to have determined the exact day and time that Jesus was crucified, merging science and references from the Bible.

For many Christians, Jesus Christ’s death is one of the key moments described in the Bible.

However, the Bible does not specify a date and time and has long been a point of contention for Christians and theologians.

Even though many consider the exact details in the religious text to be less important, others are willing to dedicate themselves to understanding every little detail.

Woodrow Michael Kroll is a preacher and radio host and has written a book in which he details when Jesus died.

His book The Day Jesus Died: Discovering the Year, Date, Day, and Time of Jesus’ Crucifixion claims that he has found evidence aligning with what was written in the Bible, concluding when Jesus died.

Historians previously argued that Jesus died at 3.00 pm on Friday, April 3, 33 AD and Kroll’s book highlights the evidence he believes backs up this conclusion.

The gospel book of Mark, 15:34, states that Jesus dies at the ‘ninth hour’, however, experts have determined that this does not mean 9.00 am.

At that time, the Jewish day was divided into twelve hours beginning at sunrise, around 6:00 a.m., which placed the ninth hour in the mid-afternoon.

Kroll also points out that Jesus would have died on a Friday due to all four gospels describing the crucifixion as taking place on the ‘Day of Preparation’.

This would be the day before the Sabbath, on Saturday.

Finally, Kroll’s determination also stems from his astronomical data research regarding the timing of the crucifixion.

Another Bible verse, Acts 2:20, references ‘the moon turning to blood’ following Jesus’ crucifixion. Kroll found that on April 3, 33 AD, a full moon consistent with Passover lit up Jerusalem, followed by a partial lunar eclipse visible that evening.

It seems the author is rather confident in his conclusion, writing: “Based on eyewitness, historical, and literary accounts, readers can pinpoint the hour Jesus said: ‘It is finished’. It’s almost like being there.”

