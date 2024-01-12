Breaking News
Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.
Her death was confirmed in a statement by her family which reads: “Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness.
“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”
The statement continued, reading: “Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.
“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll. A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service.”
The post concluded asking for privacy for the family.
Tributes to Annie have been pouring in after the news of her death was announced.
Rest in peace.