Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died at the age of 83.

Her death was confirmed in a statement by her family which reads: “Annie Nightingale MBE passed away yesterday at her home in London after a short illness.

“Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally.”

The statement continued, reading: “Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard.

“Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock ‘n’ roll. A celebration of her life will take place in the Spring at a Memorial Service.”

Very sad to hear the news of Annie Nightingale passing 💔 An all time radio great and an inspiration to many! I was in awe of her knowledge and passion for music, the way she talked about it and the stories she had! Such a kind soul and will be missed. Thank you Annie R.I.P 🕊️😢 pic.twitter.com/TH1wLcAKkq — Danny Howard (@dannyhowarddj) January 12, 2024

The post concluded asking for privacy for the family.

Tributes to Annie have been pouring in after the news of her death was announced.

So sad to hear of the passing of the wonderful Annie Nightingale. One of the greatest radio presenters ever. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/Bcxxa0E95h — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) January 12, 2024

Rest in peace Annie Nightingale 💗🕯 pic.twitter.com/ybBZSx5bhQ — simone marie (@simonemarie4) January 12, 2024

Oh man, not Annie Nightingale. I'm am so sad to hear this. The woman was a legend who not only loved and championed music but was amazingly kind and wanted to help others in the industry. She kicked open the broadcasting doors and then wedged them open to let other women in #RIP — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) January 12, 2024

Annie Nightingale RIP. Saw her do a talk at the Laugharne Festival a few years ago – charming, self-deprecating, from a woman who had little to be self-deprecating about. The strength of character it must have taken to make it when she did, several times more than her male peers. — David Stubbs (@sendvictorious) January 12, 2024

Rest In Peace you absolute 👑 Annie Nightingale.

Always so lovely to me, from the first time we met in 1990.

Beautiful legend! 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/FK8EgnYfJK — Rowetta🎙 (@Rowetta) January 12, 2024

Rest in peace.