15th Oct 2025

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home 

Nina McLaughlin

The incident is alleged to have occurred in 2019

A racing driver who is friends with Michael Schumacher’s son Mick has been accused of raping a nurse in the home of the F1 legend.

The unnamed suspect is believed to be a racing driver, who is alleged to have attacked a nurse who cares for Schumacher, according to prosecutors.

The complaint was filed in 2022, and the trial is reportedly scheduled for this week, according to Swiss outlet 24 Heures.

Prosecutors say that the driver raped the nurse in an upstairs bedroom after a cocktail party at Schumacher’s home in Gland, Switzerland.

Documents claim that the nurse was playing pool before feeling unwell following a number of vodka cocktails.

She was then taken to a staff room, before a physiotherapist in the group helped to take her to bed with the help of the defendant.

The physio helped take her to bed “without undressing her”. Shortly afterwards, the driver is alleged to have returned to the room and raped her twice while she was unconscious.

Neither of the two medics who were there on the night in question say they heard or saw anything.

Details revealed by 24 Heures and The Australian say that none of the Schumacher family are named in the court filing.

Court proceedings are scheduled to take place this week.

The health of F1 legend Schumacher has been shrouded in secrecy since he was involved in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

Michael Schumacher

