25th Sep 2025

Quality Street is adding a new flavour of sweet to its classic tubs

Ava Keady

Your favourite Christmas treat box is adding a new twist.

Quality Street is adding a new flavour of sweet to its classic tubs.

That’s right, your favourite Christmas sweet is adding a new twist.

The chocolate tins will still feature the 11 classics; however, those bought in Waitrose and John Lewis will have a chance to add a new flavour into the mix.

The two shops will have a pick-and-mix station in stores nationwide.

Said stations will be in stores just in time for the festive season, giving shoppers a chance to create a new, unique tin.

Moreover, the flavour will remain a mystery until December.

The flagship pick-and-mix station is already open at John Lewis on Oxford Street.

Other participating stores will open their stations next month.

Rachael Mundy, marketing manager for gifting and seasonal at Nestlé Confectionery UK & Ireland, commented: “Each year we look forward to bringing a limited edition sweet into the mix to excite and delight Quality Street fans, but this year we’ve taken it a step further by keeping the flavour top secret.

“We can’t wait to find out what the nation thinks the flavour is, and we’re very much looking forward to hearing some of the guesses.”

The new flavour isn’t the only twist this year; buyers can personalise their pick-and-mix tin by printing a gift ribbon with the name of their loved one alongside a personalised message.

See below for the participating stores.

  • Bluewater
  • Cambridge
  • Cardiff
  • Cheadle
  • Cribbs Causeway
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • High Wycombe
  • Kingston
  • Leeds
  • Leicester
  • Liverpool
  • Milton Keynes
  • Newcastle
  • Nottingham
  • Oxford Street (Platinum)
  • Solihull
  • Southampton
  • Trafford.

