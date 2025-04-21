Search icon

21st Apr 2025

Pope Francis dies aged 88, the Vatican says 

Ava Keady

The Vatican has shared the news.

Pope Francis has died aged 88.

The Vatican shared the sad news this morning.

The pontiff was the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church before he became Pope in 2013 after the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement in a statement, saying: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Just yesterday, he greeted crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square, wishing them a happy Easter.

Furthermore, also yesterday, he had met with US Vice President JD Vance to discuss migration.

Hospitalisation

On February 14 he was admitted to hospital to be treated for bronchitis.

In the following days, the Vatican shared that he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and was undergoing blood transfusions.

His condition was deemed critical a week later after a ‘prolonged respiratory crisis’, and the next day the Vatican said Francis was showing an ‘initial, mild’ kidney failure.

Thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square to pray for his recovery, as others gathered outside the Rome hospital where he was staying.

Pope Francis remained in hospital for the rest of the month, his condition labelled ‘complex’ by doctors.

On March 6 his voice was heard for the first time, and he was discharged from hospital on March 23.

He made a surprise stop at his favourite basilica on his way home to the Vatican to begin two months of prescribed rest and recovery.

This is a breaking news story, more information to follow.

