09th Sep 2023

Police confirm sightings of Daniel Khalife as they narrow search

George McKay

Daniel Khalife

They have released a new description of the fugitive

Met Police officials have confirmed overnight sightings of missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife as they release a new description this morning (Saturday September 9).

The fugitive is reported to be wearing a black baseball cap, black tee and dark pants.

He is also reported to be carrying a small bag or a case, reports BBC News.

These new sightings in Chiswick have sparked “intensive” searches, 4.5 miles from HMP Wandsworth, where the former soldier escaped by hiding under a food delivery van on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said today that Chiswick is now the focus after “confirmed sightings in that area overnight, including calls from members of the public”.

Yesterday, officers were going door-to-door to try and find the missing 21-year-old, as well as poring over CCTV footage and utilising a police helicopter in the area.

Police reward for Daniel Khalife information

There is also a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads directly to Daniel Khalife’s arrest.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said yesterday: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

