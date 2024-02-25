Police appeal after hundreds of teens turn up to house party

Authorities are looking for witnesses of an assault

Police have issued an appeal after a house party got out of hand, with hundreds of teenagers turning up.

The event, which took place in Worthing, is believed to have gotten out of hand after invitations to the event spread on social media.

Locals have claimed that their cars were attacked, and an 18-year-old was assaulted later on in the evening, per Sky News.

Footage on social media shows the sheer amount of teenagers that turned up, and police’s efforts to disperse the groups.

“Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Worthing,” Sussex police wrote in their appeal.

“Officers were called to reports of a group of around 100 to 200 people causing anti-social behaviour following a party at an address in Poulters Lane, Worthing at 8.30pm on Friday (23 February).

“Police were quickly on scene and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner.

“The party was dispersed and the area was cleared.

“Following the incident, police received a report of an 18-year-old man who was assaulted at around 10.30pm in South Street, Tarring.

“As a result of his injuries, he was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1474 of 23/02.”