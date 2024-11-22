Search icon

22nd Nov 2024

Pointless viewers left in hysterics after funniest answer in show’s history

Ava Keady

All we can say is, what do you mean?

In a Sci-fi and Fantasy edition celebrity special of the BBC general knowledge quiz show, David Graham and Sophia Myles are taking on Madeline ‘Maddy’ Smith and Stephanie Beacham in the head-to-head challenge.

The teams are asked to identify photo’s of musicians, each of whom have had minor planets named after them.

Maddy and Stephanie identify the picture of Kate Bush, while in a shocking answer, Sophia Myles identifies a photo of a middle-aged man with a kiss curl in his hair as Justin Bieber.

Huh? Baby, baby, baby, no.

Host Alexander Armstrong could only manage to utter a question of ‘…what?’ as the contestants explained they had ‘no idea who any of them are’.

Of course, the answer, to no one’s surprise, came up as incorrect as the mystery man in the photo was named as Bill Haley.

