02nd Jan 2024

Plane bursts into flames after landing at Tokyo airport

Joseph Loftus

Breaking News

A plane has burst into flames while reportely landing at an airport near Tokyo.

While details remain scarce at the minute, footage shared online shows the alleged Japan Airlines flight engulfed in flames as it crosses the runway at Haneda Airport, Ota City, Tokyo.

It’s believed that the plane is a Japan Airlines Airbus 350.

Multiple videos show the plane skidding across the runway as a fireball erupts.

One eyewitness took to X, writing: “A plane exploded in front of me.”

According to BBC News, NHK, citing authorities, said the plane may have collided with another aircraft after landing at Haneda.

There are passengers on board.

At the time of writing it remains unclear the extent of those injured as a result of the fire.

The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.

The TV footage shows multiple fire trucks at the scene as smoke and flames billow from the plane.

