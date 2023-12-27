Search icon

News

27th Dec 2023

‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

Nina McLaughlin

Wine lovers, rejoice!

Brexiteers promised us a whole host of new freedoms, and it seems that finally this has come to fruition.

Well, kind of anyway…

The government has announced that Brits will be able to buy pint-sized bottles of both still and sparkling wine after a Brexit review.

European Union law meant that traders could not solely use imperial measurements, and they had to be displayed in equal prominence alongside metric measurements.

With that now set to change, though, the government have jumped on the chance to introduce something that should please everyone – pint-sized wine.

The Department for Business and Trade claims that the new 568ml size will allow for more choice for customers, with the bigger bottle set to be available in supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Wine will also be allowed to be sold in 200ml quantities, and sparkling wines in a new 500ml bottle.

Currently, inherited laws forbid both of these beverages from being sold in these quantities, as per the BBC.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, praised the ‘innovation, freedom and choice’ in the new measurements.

He said: “Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.”

With the changes set to benefit British vineyards, the government is hoping to give businesses based here a boost.

WineGB’s CEO Nicola Bates said of the change: “We welcome the chance to be able to harmonise still and sparkling bottle sizes and we are happy to raise a glass to the greater choice that allows UK producers for domestic sales.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

bar

People are only just realising that the Guinness two-part pour is just a marketing ploy

By Jack Peat

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

Forecasters issue warning over ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK in new year

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

Viewers only just realising who plays the police officer at beginning of Home Alone

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

Australia

Maori man kicked out of pub for having traditional facial tattoos

By Steve Hopkins

Downing Street releases statement condemning Donald Trump retweeting Britain First

News

Downing Street releases statement condemning Donald Trump retweeting Britain First

By Paul Moore

Blanket bans on Gypsy and Traveller sites ruled unlawful by high court

gypsies

Blanket bans on Gypsy and Traveller sites ruled unlawful by high court

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

Thomas Mair ‘researched Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and serial killers’ before Jo Cox attack

Jo Cox

Thomas Mair ‘researched Ku Klux Klan, Nazis and serial killers’ before Jo Cox attack

By Mike Wright

82-year-old pensioner given Covid breach warning over socially distanced cup of tea

Coronavirus

82-year-old pensioner given Covid breach warning over socially distanced cup of tea

By Claudia McInerney

Spectre: James Bond finally brought down…by a dicky knee

Films

Spectre: James Bond finally brought down…by a dicky knee

By Ben Kenyon

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

“Happiest man alive” Rasmus Hojlund set for new challenge as United eye Joshua Zirkzee

By Patrick McCarry

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers left ‘physically sick’ after star snogs real-life son

By JOE

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

England Lionesses

Lionesses reaching World Cup final crowned most memorable sporting moment of 2023

By Jack Peat

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

By Stephen Porzio

Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

Tik Tok

Woman lost her job after kissing her boss in front of his wife at work Christmas party

By JOE

Ricky Gervais leaves viewers in shock after ‘brutal’ James Cordon joke

Ricky Gervais leaves viewers in shock after ‘brutal’ James Cordon joke

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho: The Devil’s true successor

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho: The Devil’s true successor

By Nooruddean Choudry

BBC reporter covering petrol shortage called Phil McCann

BBC

BBC reporter covering petrol shortage called Phil McCann

By Kieran Galpin

Rockstar Games hints at GTA 6 launch next year

Gaming

Rockstar Games hints at GTA 6 launch next year

By Charlie Herbert

The final six Conservative Party leadership candidates assessed and dissected for your pleasure

Boris Johnson

The final six Conservative Party leadership candidates assessed and dissected for your pleasure

By Nooruddean Choudry

Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan is so bad its been endorsed by Marine Le Pen

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s Rwanda plan is so bad its been endorsed by Marine Le Pen

By Charlie Herbert

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following abuse accusations

Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following abuse accusations

By Wil Jones

Load more stories