‘Pints’ of wine to be sold in the UK for the first time ever

Wine lovers, rejoice!

Brexiteers promised us a whole host of new freedoms, and it seems that finally this has come to fruition.

Well, kind of anyway…

The government has announced that Brits will be able to buy pint-sized bottles of both still and sparkling wine after a Brexit review.

European Union law meant that traders could not solely use imperial measurements, and they had to be displayed in equal prominence alongside metric measurements.

With that now set to change, though, the government have jumped on the chance to introduce something that should please everyone – pint-sized wine.

The Department for Business and Trade claims that the new 568ml size will allow for more choice for customers, with the bigger bottle set to be available in supermarkets, pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Wine will also be allowed to be sold in 200ml quantities, and sparkling wines in a new 500ml bottle.

Currently, inherited laws forbid both of these beverages from being sold in these quantities, as per the BBC.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business, praised the ‘innovation, freedom and choice’ in the new measurements.

He said: “Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.”

With the changes set to benefit British vineyards, the government is hoping to give businesses based here a boost.

WineGB’s CEO Nicola Bates said of the change: “We welcome the chance to be able to harmonise still and sparkling bottle sizes and we are happy to raise a glass to the greater choice that allows UK producers for domestic sales.”