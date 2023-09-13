Pink slams ‘hateful’ post comparing her to Eddie Izzard

Pink did not hold back

Last Friday, the Grammy award winning singer, Pink, celebrated her 44th birthday, but when one troll tried to humiliate her on social media, she did not hold back one bit.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the anonymous user tweeted the American singer writing: “Happy birthday Pink.”

Nothing overly humiliating there you’d think, however the man also included a picture of legendary British comedian, Eddie Izzard.

Thank you so much.

I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

It was a good lesson in ignorance.

Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats.… https://t.co/QTA4QNxA87 — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

Instead of ignoring the comparison, Pink quickly responded to the troll writing: “Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

“I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

“It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats. You’re no one.”

Burn.

Yes.

Some.

What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely,

And

Miserable.

But

Most people are smart, good, and rad. https://t.co/ljJihPIFh8 — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

Pink did, however, continue to say that despite the haters, most people are pretty “rad”, saying: “What these kind of people are are anonymous, lonely, And Miserable. But most people are smart, good, and rad.”

Pink also explained that the troll had missed a great opportunity to really have a go saying: “MOST IMPORTANTLY – what a wasted opportunity here. There are many pictures you could’ve chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture you nameless f****. At least be creative next time dum dum.”

I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does

Not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely

on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad.… — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

Pink concluded in another tweet: “I post these things to show the kids I know – my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly. I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does Not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever.

“I love Me. Now I shall Sleep really really Well. Night night.”

Izzard, the iconic British comedian who has gone by she/her pronouns since 2020, is yet to comment on the matter.

