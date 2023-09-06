Search icon

06th Sep 2023

Piers Morgan hits back after being booed live on air at NTAs

Joseph Loftus

Morgan was booed by the crowd at the National Television Awards last night

Piers Morgan has hit back after being booed and jeered by crowds at the National Television Awards last night after failing to win his award.

Piers was nominated for his TV interview show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, however he fell short of the winning prize, losing to The Graham Norton Show.

Joel Dommett, who was hosting the awards, took a moment to introduce Piers to the crowd before he quickly made a joke about him prompting boos and cheers from the crowd.

Dommett announced: “Piers Morgan is here!” before adding: “Hey, everyone, say what you like about Piers Morgan…” And that was the end of the joke.

After the show, Piers hit back about the comments saying: “Got the Tube in searing heat. Got mocked by a host I’ve never heard of… Got booed by an audience of shrieking banshees… Got beaten by Graham bloody Norton.. And now getting the first limo I can find the hell outta here. Thanks for a great night NTAs.”

Regardless of your opinion on Piers Morgan, it sure appears he hasn’t taken Dommett’s joke too well.

Morgan’s son also responded to the tweets, the boos, and the backlash, adding that this isn’t the way to get to his father, saying: “He lives for this.”

He certainly does.

