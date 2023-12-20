Search icon

News

20th Dec 2023

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

Nina McLaughlin

It’s not what you might think…

SPAM is somewhat of a staple of the British diet. However, people are being left shocked after discovering what the ubiquitous four-letter word actually stands for.

The tinned ground meat mixture was first released in 1937 by food firm Hormel Foods.

Since then, it has gone on to become an icon of modern life.

Made up of pork, water, salt, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrate, many culinary fans often turn their nose up at the tinned product.

For others, though, the yellow and blue packaged item holds fond memories of childhood and homemade lunches.

Despite being such a huge brand name, it turns out not many knew where the name came from.

“On a whim, I purchased canned meat,” one person put online. “With the first taste, I understood SPAM was an acronym for Salt Preserves Any Meat.”

A second agreed with their theory: “What does SPAM stand for? Salty Piece A’ Meat?”

“I often conjectured that ‘Spam’ was an acronym for ‘Spoiled Ham,’” a third joked.

However, the mystery is now over for those of you here reading this far.

The word SPAM actually is a portmanteau for ‘spiced ham’. Makes sense, right?

Time reports that the name came about after actor Ken Daigneau, who was the brother of a Hormel exec, came up with the title in a naming contest.

You learn something new everyday!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Plane passenger applauded for refusing to switch seats with ‘entitled’ woman

Plane passenger applauded for refusing to switch seats with ‘entitled’ woman

By Joseph Loftus

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

By Joseph Loftus

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

Gaming

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sacramento shooting: At least six dead in California gun attack

America

Sacramento shooting: At least six dead in California gun attack

By Charlie Herbert

Goat triggers boobytrap injuring 40 Russian soldiers who had just planted cache of grenades

Animals

Goat triggers boobytrap injuring 40 Russian soldiers who had just planted cache of grenades

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Vine calls for unnamed BBC presenter to come forward

BBC

Jeremy Vine calls for unnamed BBC presenter to come forward

By Charlie Herbert

MPs call for legal age to buy cigarettes to be raised to 21

2030

MPs call for legal age to buy cigarettes to be raised to 21

By Danny Jones

British holidaymaker shows how you can fly to Dubai for £64

Dubai

British holidaymaker shows how you can fly to Dubai for £64

By Jack Peat

Family Guy producers finally explain the origins of that Kevin Spacey joke

Kevin Spacey

Family Guy producers finally explain the origins of that Kevin Spacey joke

By Paul Moore

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Real Madrid release retro jersey and it is cooler than Ronaldo taking a penalty

Adidas

Real Madrid release retro jersey and it is cooler than Ronaldo taking a penalty

By JOE

Kylian Mbappé goal vs Guingamp was scarily similar to Ronaldinho’s goal in same fixture

Football

Kylian Mbappé goal vs Guingamp was scarily similar to Ronaldinho’s goal in same fixture

By Reuben Pinder

Boy born at 11.11am on 11th November 2011 celebrates his 11th birthday today

Birthday

Boy born at 11.11am on 11th November 2011 celebrates his 11th birthday today

By Steve Hopkins

Wilfried Zaha finally has the Crystal Palace team he deserves

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha finally has the Crystal Palace team he deserves

By Reuben Pinder

This is the side of the bed you should get out on in the morning, according to science

Health

This is the side of the bed you should get out on in the morning, according to science

By JOE

Nintendo’s first smartphone app is out this week

Gaming

Nintendo’s first smartphone app is out this week

By Carl Anka

Load more stories