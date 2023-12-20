People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

It comes to over £3,000

We’re now less than a week away from the big day and while some of the adults among us have all their Christmas shopping done and dusted, the rest of us are scuttering amongst the ruins of shop floors searching for anything, anything at all.

Now according to all accounts, I’m an exceptionally difficult person to buy for. The reason being is that I don’t really like anything. That’s not true, I do. I like loads of things, but nothing too materialistic.

But not everybody’s like me, as one woman has revealed what her 13-year-old niece asked for this Christmas leaving thousands of people completely shocked.

Taking to X, the woman shared an image of the list which was titled: “My 2023-2024 Xmas Wishlist”.

The first item on the list was Dior Lip Oil which costs around £32. Next up was Converse, then a Baby Blue Puffy Fest, Tooth Gems, Pink Nike Dunks, and False Lashes.

A MacBook Pro was also on the list, as well as a silk pillowcase, LED lights, an Apple Watch, Gucci Perfume, and an Amazon Gift Card.

Money was put on the list too, not once but twice, as were AirPods, a new iPad, and Skims.

In total, it’s reported that the Christmas list comes to over £3,000.

Understandably those in the comment section were completely perplexed by the list with one writing: “Wish list bc she gonna keep on wishing Imao. You getting a Barbie doll and crackle nail polish.”

A second shared: “My mum would’ve whooped my a** for asking for even one of these things.”

A third commented: “This just made me realise I am not ready financially or psychologically to have a child.”