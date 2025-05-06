Search icon

06th May 2025

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now

Ava Keady

The iconic photo may be the most viewed of all time.

People are devastated after seeing what the ‘most viewed photo of all time’ looks like now.

The Windows XP desktop may be the most viewed picture of all time.

You know the one, perfectly green field with the bluest blue sky you’ve ever seen.

Now, people have found the real life location of the photo, and it’s safe to say they’re disappointed with it’s appearance.

The image is labelled in the software as ‘Bliss’, capturing the rolling hills and bright blue sky of Napa Valley in California.

Social media users have claimed that the iconic site has been ‘ruined’ since the photo was taken 27 years ago.

In a viral Instagram post @insidehistory shared images of the field as throughout the years, and the comments were full of disappointment.

The images revealed that the green rolling hills are long gone and have been replaced with a vineyard.

One user commented: “So it’s ruined. Nice”

“I used to stare at this for minutes and would wish I was there… it’s sad now,” wrote another.

The photo was taken by a photographer called Charles ‘Chuck’ O’Rear who was driving near the Napa-Soma County line in California.

He stopped to take the legendary photo after he noticed that one field was completely clear.

This was due to the the field becoming infested with a species of insect called phylloxera.

The infestation which devastated grape vines and was cleared, which is why the 1998 image shows beautiful open plains, while later images show the return of the vineyard after the infestation was cleared.

