News

19th Feb 2024

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

Joseph Loftus

Don’t look up.

An uncontrollable satellite is expected to hit Earth on Wednesday, around 30 years after it was first launched.

The satellite, which is known as ERS-2, is expected to break up into pieces as it reenters our atmosphere, most of which will burn up.

The European Space Agency have said that it is more or less impossible to predict exactly when and where it will hit because the reentry is “natural” meaning it’s not controlled by humans.

Their latest forecast predicts the satellite will reenter the Earth’s atmosphere at 11.14am on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

However there’s a lot of uncertainty with experts suggesting it could take place 15 hours before or after this predicted time.

Photos of the satellite getting closer to Earth were released earlier today (February 19).

The ESA have said that some parts of the satellite could hit Earth, but most of it is likely to end up in the ocean.

Thankfully the risks are low.

According to the ESA’s information on the reentry: “The risks associated with satellite reentries are very low.”

ERS-2 was launched in 1995, when it was Europe’s most sophisticated Earth observation spacecraft.

Mirko Albani, head of ESA’s Heritage Space Programme, said: “It provided us with new insights on our planet, the chemistry of our atmosphere, the behaviour of our oceans, and the effects of humankind’s activity on our environment.”

Sixteen years later, the ESA decided it was time to end its mission. And now, its space odyssey is over.

