02nd Oct 2025

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray dies aged 68

Nina McLaughlin

Only Fools and Horses legend Patrick Murray has died aged 68.

The actor was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and was given the all-clear a year later.

In 2023, the cancer returned and spread to his pelvis and legs.

Murray was best known for his work on Only Fools and Horses, where he played the role of Mickey.

He played the character in 20 episodes during the show’s 22-year run, and his character was known for wheeling and dealing in black market goods.

Murray also starred in films such as The Firm and Curse of the Pink Panther, but later stepped away from acting and worked as a taxi driver.

An Only Fools and Horses fan page confirmed the news, writing “It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray – Mickey Pearce to so many.

“He was a regular attendee of our conventions, and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many.”

The Only Fools podcast wrote: “This never gets easier … rest in peace, Patrick Murray. Patrick was a very talented & clever actor with impeccable timing. He really bought ‘Mickey Pearce’ to life with a mischievous charm.”

