19th Oct 2025

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

Nina McLaughlin

The damage is currently being assessed

Thieves have stolen ‘genuinely priceless’ items from the Louvre museum in Paris in a heist that lasted seven minutes.

A French minister confirmed the museum was closed after a robbery that took place as the museum opened this morning, and that no one was injured.

“No injuries to report,” Rachida Dati, the French culture minister, wrote on social media.

“I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations under way.”

The Louvre, which is one of the most famous museums in the world, wrote on X that it “will remain closed today for exceptional reasons.”

The French Interior Ministry has since reported some details on how the robbery occurred.

It said that a number of individuals broke a window to access the Apollo Gallery, and used a goods lift on a truck outside the building.

Once inside, they stole a number of items of jewellery from display cases across a seven-minute period, and then fled the scene on motorbikes.

The thieves are said to have been prepared, and were armed with small chainsaws, according to a police source.

“These are jewels that have genuine heritage value and are, in fact, priceless,” French interior minister Laurent Nunez said.

The robbers escaped with nine items of jewellery, including a necklace, brooch, and tiara, from Napoleon and the Empress’s collection.

A precise list of the items that have been stolen is being collated.

The Louvre is home to some of the most famous pieces of art in the world, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Topics:

France,Louvre,Paris

