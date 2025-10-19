Search icon

News

19th Oct 2025

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed after a robbery, a French minister has confirmed.

“No injuries to report,” Rachida Dati, the French culture minister, wrote on social media.

“I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations under way.”

The Louvre, which is one of the most famous museums in the world, wrote on X that it “will remain closed today for exceptional reasons.”

The BBC reports that the incident took place as the museum opened this morning, and that no one was injured.

Police are currently at the museum and an investigation is underway.

It is not clear yet what has been stolen, or was attempted to be stolen, from the museum.

Authorities are also yet to report on how the robbery occurred, or who is involved.

The Louvre is home to some of the most famous pieces of art in the world, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

Health

Wood burning stoves may damage lungs akin to cigarettes, study warns

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

Donald Trump

Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video of him in fighter jet dumping faeces on protestors

By Nina McLaughlin

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

Liverpool vs Man United – Follow all of the action in our live hub

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

By JOE

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

By Sammi Minion

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

By Joseph Loftus

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

England

Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

By JOE

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

France

Officials reveal what was stolen from the Louvre in seven-minute heist

By Nina McLaughlin

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

Israel reportedly launches strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of ‘ceasefire violation’

By JOE

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

harlan coben

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

By Stephen Porzio

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

1980s

Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

By Nina McLaughlin

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

Limp Bizkit

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne says he will never stop drinking and will ‘die as Gazza’

By Sammi Minion

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

Robert Irwin reveals last message dad Steve sent him before he died

By Joseph Loftus

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

News

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

By Sammi Minion

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

News

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

By Sammi Minion

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Load more stories