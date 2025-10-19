Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery

BREAKING

The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed after a robbery, a French minister has confirmed.

“No injuries to report,” Rachida Dati, the French culture minister, wrote on social media.

“I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations under way.”

The Louvre, which is one of the most famous museums in the world, wrote on X that it “will remain closed today for exceptional reasons.”

The BBC reports that the incident took place as the museum opened this morning, and that no one was injured.

Police are currently at the museum and an investigation is underway.

It is not clear yet what has been stolen, or was attempted to be stolen, from the museum.

Authorities are also yet to report on how the robbery occurred, or who is involved.

The Louvre is home to some of the most famous pieces of art in the world, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Liberty Leading the People by Eugène Delacroix.