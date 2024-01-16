Search icon

News

16th Jan 2024

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

Nina McLaughlin

Nicki Minaj has spoken out about her thoughts on the body positivity movement

The ‘Super Bass’ rapper is a legend of the music industry, having made a huge name for herself in the male-dominated scene.

However, when it comes to her appearance, the star has had her own journey.

“I just looked at a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25, and I would fucking pay to look like that right now,” she told Vogue during a recent interview.

“But today I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look. I have to say this as a Black woman, though.”

She went on to explain that she wants to limit her son’s sugar intake to make sure he doesn’t get diabetes later in life.

“I’ve made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices, because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community,” she said.

“I’m not in favour of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies,” she continued.

“That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.

“Recently I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it.

“I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was. So—love your curves, and love your non-curves.

“There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”

She concluded with a message for those who struggle to accept the bodies they are in.

“I’ve had a lot of time to figure myself out,” she said.

“The idea of accepting what you can’t change—it just never clicked with me before.

“Now I understand.”

Topics:

celebrity

RELATED ARTICLES

Matthew Perry looks set for star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

celebrity

Matthew Perry looks set for star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

By Ryan Grace

Victoria Coren Mitchell announces birth of baby with David after secret pregnancy

Baby

Victoria Coren Mitchell announces birth of baby with David after secret pregnancy

By Nina McLaughlin

Jonah Hill files petition to legally change his name

celebrity

Jonah Hill files petition to legally change his name

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-cop who exposed Jimmy Savile looking to bring down ‘untouchable’ sex offender

child sex offences

Ex-cop who exposed Jimmy Savile looking to bring down ‘untouchable’ sex offender

By Jack Peat

Russian state TV warns World War Three has already begun

NATO

Russian state TV warns World War Three has already begun

By Steve Hopkins

The iPhone 7 rumours begin *before* the iPhone 6s is officially released

iPhone

The iPhone 7 rumours begin *before* the iPhone 6s is officially released

By JOE

Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby responds to Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning

By Steve Hopkins

EU says Britain can leave backstop but Northern Ireland will have to stay

Backstop

EU says Britain can leave backstop but Northern Ireland will have to stay

By JOE

Trans woman Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for raping two women

gender identity

Trans woman Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for raping two women

By Steve Hopkins

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

Charity

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

By Charlie Herbert

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

By Joseph Loftus

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

By Callum Boyle

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

Cars

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

By Charlie Herbert

First images of ‘clifftop stadium’ revealed ahead of 2034 World Cup

2034 World Cup

First images of ‘clifftop stadium’ revealed ahead of 2034 World Cup

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus adds PS1 classic that everyone has been waiting for

PlayStation Plus adds PS1 classic that everyone has been waiting for

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

People can’t stop laughing at Facebook’s “First Day of Summer” alert

Facebook

People can’t stop laughing at Facebook’s “First Day of Summer” alert

By Carl Anka

How well do you know Liverpool’s current squad numbers?

Liverpool

How well do you know Liverpool’s current squad numbers?

By Darragh Murphy

Jimi Manuwa seems to be one Jon Jones mistake away from a title shot on July 29

Daniel Cormier

Jimi Manuwa seems to be one Jon Jones mistake away from a title shot on July 29

By Darragh Murphy

José Mourinho provides injury updates on Alexis Sánchez and Romelu Lukaku

Alexis Sanchez

José Mourinho provides injury updates on Alexis Sánchez and Romelu Lukaku

By Reuben Pinder

Liverpool legend feels Jurgen Klopp is hiding the truth of Daniel Sturridge’s fitness woes

Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool legend feels Jurgen Klopp is hiding the truth of Daniel Sturridge’s fitness woes

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Mauricio Pochettino among favourites to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Andrea Pirlo

Mauricio Pochettino among favourites to replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories