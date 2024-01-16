Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

Nicki Minaj has spoken out about her thoughts on the body positivity movement

The ‘Super Bass’ rapper is a legend of the music industry, having made a huge name for herself in the male-dominated scene.

However, when it comes to her appearance, the star has had her own journey.

“I just looked at a video that I posted on Instagram when I was 25, and I would fucking pay to look like that right now,” she told Vogue during a recent interview.

“But today I can say that I’m at peace with who I am and how I look. I have to say this as a Black woman, though.”

She went on to explain that she wants to limit her son’s sugar intake to make sure he doesn’t get diabetes later in life.

“I’ve made certain choices for my son, to not give him sweets and candy and juices, because of illnesses like diabetes that run in our community,” she said.

“I’m not in favour of body positivity if it means unhealthy bodies,” she continued.

“That’s bull. It’s not believable, so let’s stop pretending.

“Recently I had to get a breast reduction, and actually I love it.

“I used to want a bigger butt, and now I look back and realize how silly that was. So—love your curves, and love your non-curves.

“There’s nothing wrong with any of it.”

She concluded with a message for those who struggle to accept the bodies they are in.

“I’ve had a lot of time to figure myself out,” she said.

“The idea of accepting what you can’t change—it just never clicked with me before.

“Now I understand.”