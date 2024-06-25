Search icon

25th Jun 2024

New speed limit law that will ‘change how we drive’ set to come into place next week

Charlie Herbert

new speed limit law

A new EU law will have a big impact on motorists in the UK

Brits have been warned about a new speed limit law set to come into place next week which will ‘change how we drive on roads.’

From July 7, a new EU law is going to come into effect that will mean all new cars made on the continent must have speed limiters fitted to them.

Even though the UK infamously ‘took back control’ on that fateful day in 2016, many of the cars sold in Britain are made in the EU.

The law was passed back in 2022 and was applicable to all new models launched from July 6 2022. It also stated that cars already launched and in showrooms had until July 2024 to be ISA equipped. This is the big deadline coming up, which will have a huge impact on Brits buying a new car from next month.

According to experts, these systems will “force drivers to stick to speed limits automatically,” meaning they will “significantly reduce the risk of penalties.”

The tech uses speed sign recognition cameras and/or GPS-linked speed limit data to advise drivers of the speed limit along with warning them if they’re exceeding it.

A spokesperson for Motor Match said: “The new rules, set to take effect in July, introduce ‘mandatory’ speed limiters, changing how we drive on roads. These Intelligent Speed Assistance systems will become standard, forcing drivers to stick to speed limits automatically.

“For instance, ISA technology would limit you to a maximum of 70mph, as this is the national speed limit. It’s important to note that while speed limiters are already present in many cars, the upcoming regulations tighten control.

“The new Intelligent Speed Assistance systems not only prevent speeding fines and contribute to fuel savings, but also significantly reduce the risk of penalties. The minimum penalty for speeding currently includes a £100 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

“With ISA technology, the likelihood of accumulating penalty points, and the risk of being disqualified from driving for gathering 12 or more points within three years, is greatly reduced. This technology could lead to a drastic change in road safety, fostering a more controlled driving environment where speed limits are adhered to, thus reducing accidents significantly.”

Topics:

Driving,driving law,speed limit

